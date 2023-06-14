Arshad Warsi: सालों बाद अरशद वारसी का छलका दर्द, बोले- कई एक्टर्स ने फिल्मों से रातों-रात निकलवाया बाहर
topStories1hindi1736842
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Arshad Warsi: सालों बाद अरशद वारसी का छलका दर्द, बोले- कई एक्टर्स ने फिल्मों से रातों-रात निकलवाया बाहर

Arshad Warsi ने हाल ही में इंटरव्यू के दौरान बॉलीवुड को लेकर कई खुलासे किए हैं. एक्टर ने ना केवल सिनेमाजगत की पोल पट्टी खोलकर रख दी, बल्कि ये भी बताया कि उन्हें ऐसा लगता था कि सर्किट का किरदार उनका करियर बर्बाद कर देगा. अब अरशद का ये बयान वायरल हो रहा है.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

Arshad Warsi: सालों बाद अरशद वारसी का छलका दर्द, बोले- कई एक्टर्स ने फिल्मों से रातों-रात निकलवाया बाहर

Arshad Warsi on Bollywood: 'असुर' (Asur) वेब सीरीज में धनंजय राजपूत का रोल निभाकर अरशद वारसी (Arshad Warsi) एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों में है. इस वेब सीरीज ने ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर धमाल मचा दिया है. लेकिन इस बीच अरशद वारसी ने बॉलीवुड सितारों को लेकर ऐसा खुलासा किया जिसे जानकर आप शॉक्ड हो जाएंगे. एक्टर ने मीडिसा से बात करते हुए सालों बाद फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की पोल पट्टी खोली. साथ ही बताया कि उन्हें कई एक्टर्स की इनसिक्योरिटी की वजह से रातों-रात फिल्म से बाहर कर दिया गया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
Sushant Singh Rajput
पंखे से लटकी मिली थी Sushant Singh Rajput की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरे रह गए सपने
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'