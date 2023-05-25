Ashish Vidyarthi First Wife: 60 साल की उम्र में दूल्हा बने आशीष विद्यार्थी, जानें कहां है पहली वाइफ?
Ashish Vidyarthi ने 60 साल की उम्र में फैशन स्टोर की मालकिन रुपाली बरुआ से शादी कर ली है.लेकिन सवाल ये उठता है कि इस वक्त आशीष की पहली पत्नी कहां है और किस हाल में है. जानिए उनके बारे में.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

Ashish Vidyarthi First Wife: 60 साल की उम्र में दूल्हा बने आशीष विद्यार्थी, जानें कहां है पहली वाइफ?

Ashish Vidyarthi First Wife: बॉलीवुड के खूंखार विलेन आशीष विद्यार्थी (Ashish Vidyarthi) ने 60 साल की उम्र में फैशन स्टोर की मालकिन रुपाली बरुआ से शादी कर ली है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है रुपाली आशीष की दूसरी पत्नी है. ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि आशीष विद्यार्थी की पहली पत्नी कौन है और किस हाल में है. आइए आपको आशीष विद्यार्थी की पहली पत्नी के बारे में बताते हैं.

