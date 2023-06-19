Bollywood Actress: कटी-फटी ड्रेस पहन 'टीकू' ने दिखाया जलवा, लोग बोले- कुत्ते पीछे पड़ गए...
Avneet Kaur Video: टीकू वेड्स शेरू फिल्म एक्ट्रेस अवनीत कौर ब्लैक कलर की शॉर्ट फ्रिल वाली ड्रेस पहने एक इवेंट में पहुंची थीं. लेकिन एक्ट्रेस के लुक को देख लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Avneet Kaur Troll: इंटरनेट सेंसेशन अवनीत कौर (Avneet Kaur) इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म टीकू वेड्स शेरू को लेकर सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं. इसी कड़ी में अवनीत कौर नई फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए एक इवेंट में पहुंची थीं. ब्लैक कलर की फ्रिल वाली ड्रेस में अवनीत (Avneet Kaur Video) तो बन-ठनकर पहुंची थीं, लेकिन लोगों ने एक्ट्रेस की अतरंगी फ्रिल वाली ड्रेस को लेकर तरह-तरह की कमेंटबाजी सोशल मीडिया पर करनी शुरू कर दी है. एक नेटीजन ने एक्ट्रेस के आउटफिट को देखकर लिख डाला कि क्या कुत्ते पीछे पड़ गए थे जो यह फट गया...!

