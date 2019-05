100 किलो था इस एक्ट्रेस का वजन, सलमान खान ने ऐसे बदल दी किस्मत

India has gifted us with so many great things and teachings ... one of them being Yoga. It’s sad tht we’ve forgotten all about the benefits of Yoga inspite of it originating in India. It’s time v get back to our roots and inculcate Yoga in our lives bcoz it’s the only form of exercise that heals your body externally as well as internally. I wanna thank my teacher @anshukayoga for being with me on this beautiful journey of Yoga that I’ve started again after years. Thank u @bodyholics for helping me get to her. #InternationalYogaDay #IDY2018 #InternationalDayOfYoga #NewBeginnings #Yoga #ZareenKhan @narendramodi @ministryofayush

