Zeenat Aman: टॉप की एक्ट्रेस ने क्यों की थी फ्लॉप एक्टर से शादी, सालों बाद खुद खोला था राज!
Zeenat Aman Life Story: जीनत अमान ने करियर के टॉप पर एक फ्लॉप एक्टर रहे मजहर से शादी करने का फैसला लिया था लेकिन इसके पीछे की वजह से प्यार से भी बढ़कर कुछ और थी जिसका खुलासा उन्होंने खुद किया था.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Zeenat Aman and Mazhar Khan: 70 और 80 के दशक की बेहतरीन, स्टाइलिश और दमदार एक्ट्रेस की बात हो तो जीनत अमान (Zeenat Aman) का नाम भी जुबां पर खुद ब खुद आ जाता है. तमाम बड़े एक्टर्स संग काम करने वालीं जीनत अमान ने बेहतरीन किरदार पर्दे पर जीए जिन्हें आज भी खूब याद किया जाता है. लेकिन आज उनके करियर की बात नहीं करेंगे बल्कि बात होगी उनकी निजी जिंदगी और उनकी लव लाइफ की. प्यार तो उनकी जिंदगी में कई बार आया लेकिन वो कभी मुकम्मल ना हो सका खासतौर से लोग तब सबसे ज्यादा हैरान हुए थे जब उन्होंने मजहर खान (Mazhar Khan) से शादी की.

