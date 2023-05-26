एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
IIFA Viral Video: इस बार आईफा को अभिषेक और विक्की होस्ट करने वाले हैं. लिहाजा एक मंच पर दोनों साथ दिखे लेकिन दोनों के साथ दिखते यूजर्स ने सलमान खान के मजे ले लिए. कैसे चलिए दिखाते हैं आपको.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Video: आईफा की धूम मुंबई से लेकर दुबई तक खूब मची है. बॉलीवुड के सबसे ज्यादा चमकने वाले सितारे इस वक्त दुबई में डेरा डाल चुके हैं. इस बार अभिषेक बच्चन (Abhishek Bachchan) और विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) एक साथ स्टेज को संभालने वाले हैं और इनमे मजेदार होस्ट और कौन होगा. लिहाजा दोनों होस्ट आईफा प्रेस मीट के दौरान स्टेज पर साथ दिखे. जैसे ही ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तो सलमान खान का नाम लेकर यूजर्स ने जमकर उनकी खिंचाई भी कर दी. 

