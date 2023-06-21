Sexy Co-Ord Looks: को-आर्ड ड्रेस में घर से सेक्सी बनकर निकली हसीना, देखकर आ जाएगा पसीना!
Sexy Co-Ord Looks: को-आर्ड ड्रेस में घर से सेक्सी बनकर निकली हसीना, देखकर आ जाएगा पसीना!

Bollywood हसीनाएं आजकल ज्यादातर को-आर्ड ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं. जो काफी ट्रेंडी और समर सीजन के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है. देखिए इन हसीनाओं की को-आर्ड लुक की फोटोज और बताइए कि आपको कौन सी एक्ट्रेस ज्यादा अच्छी लगी.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Actresses in Co-Ord Sets: बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं के ऊपर इन दिनों को-आर्ड ड्रेसेज का खुमार चढ़ा हुआ है. इस टू पीस को-आर्ड ड्रेस में कैटरीना कैफ से लेकर कियारा आडवाणी तक, सभी अपना ग्लैमरस लुक कैमरे के सामने फ्लॉन्ट कर चुकी हैं. जरा एक बार आप भी इन हसीनाओं की इस सेक्सी ग्लैमरस लुक को देखिए और खुद ही जज करिए करिए इस ट्रेडिंग को-आर्ड ड्रेस में आपको कौन सी हसीना का लुक सबसे ज्यादा पसंद आया.

