Ek Din Ek Film: इस फिल्म ने जीता था कान में बेस्ट फिल्म का अवार्ड; भारत में नहीं हुई रिलीज, आप देखिए यहां
Ek Din Ek Film: इस फिल्म ने जीता था कान में बेस्ट फिल्म का अवार्ड; भारत में नहीं हुई रिलीज, आप देखिए यहां

Cannes Film Festival: निर्माता-निर्देशक चेतन आनंद की पहली फिल्म थी, नीचा नगर. इसने अंतरराष्ट्रीय कान फिल्म समारोह में सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म का अवार्ड जीता था. चेतन ने बाद में भाइयों, देव आनंद और विजय आनंद के साथ मिलकर नवकेतन फिल्म्स की स्थापना की. कई शानदार और हिट फिल्में बनाईं. मगर नीचा नगर भारत में कभी थियेटरों में रिलीज नहीं हुई.

 

May 27, 2023

Cannes Best Film: इस साल प्रतिष्ठित कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल के 75 साल पूरे होने पर इसे भारत (India) पर विशेष रूप से केंद्रित किया गया. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनिया भर की फिल्मों के लिए श्रेष्ठता की कसौटी कहलाने वाले इस समारोह में केवल एक भारतीय फिल्म ही आज तक सर्वश्रेष्ठ फीचर फिल्म का खिताब, पाम डी’ओर (Palm D'Or) जीत सकी है. कान के पहले फिल्म समारोह में, 1946 में निर्माता-निर्देशक चेतन आनंद (Chetan Anand) की नीचा नगर (Neecha Nagar) को यह अवार्ड मिला था. 1947 में आजादी मिलने से पहले इस फिल्म ने देश के फिल्ममेकर्स के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच के रास्ते खोले. असल में उस साल कान के पहले फेस्टिवल में 18 फिल्में आई थीं और संयुक्त रूप से 11 को विजेता घोषित करते हुए पाम डी’ओर अवार्ड दिया गया था. उनमें नीचा नगर शामिल थी. जीतने वाली फिल्मों में उस साल रॉबर्टो रोसेलिनी की रोम-ओपन सिटी (इटली), डेविड लीन की ब्रीफ एनकाउंटर (यूके) और बिली वाइल्डर की द लॉस्ट वीकेंड (यूएसए) भी शामिल थी.

