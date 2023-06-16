Dharmendra Dance Video: पोते की शादी के जश्न में खुद को रोक ना सके धर्मेंद्र, ‘ओ मैंनू प्यार करदी है’ पर करन संग नाचे खूब
Dharmendra Dance Video: पोते की शादी के जश्न में खुद को रोक ना सके धर्मेंद्र, ‘ओ मैंनू प्यार करदी है’ पर करन संग नाचे खूब

Dharmendra Dance at Karan Deol Sangeet:  करण देओल के संगीत सेरेमनी की कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है. इनमें से एक वीडियो में धर्मेंद्र अपने ही गाने पर पोते संग जमकर डांस करते दिख रहे हैं.

Dharmendra Dance Video: पोते की शादी के जश्न में खुद को रोक ना सके धर्मेंद्र, 'ओ मैंनू प्यार करदी है' पर करन संग नाचे खूब

Karan Deol Sangeet Inside Video: करण देओल और द्रिशा आचार्य की हल्दी और मेहंदी के बाद शुक्रवार को संगीत की रस्म हुई जिसमें पूरा देओल परिवार खूब झूमा और घर के लाडले की शादी का जश्न सभी ने मनाया. वहीं दादा धर्मेंद्र भी पोते की शादी के जश्न में पूरी तरह शामिल होने से खुद को रोक ना सके. संगीत की लेटेस्ट इनसाइड वीडियो में धर्मेंद्र (Dharmendra) जमकर डांस करते दिख रहे हैं और उनका साथ दे रहे हैं करण देओल (Karan Deol). 

