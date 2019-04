'काफिर' हुईं दीया मिर्जा, बोलीं- 'जल्द बताऊंगी कि क्या होने वाला है'

A new journey begins today! A story that has captured our hearts. A story that must be told. Thank you @bhavani.iyer for writing this incredible story... thank you @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 #AlchemyFilms #TarunKatial @zee5 #Milind #Aparna for choosing to tell this story. All the best to all of us @chinxter @merainna @pratik8shah. A big thank you to #AtulMongia, Vishruth and Kanishka @theartistcollectiveindia for helping us prepare to become our parts... never enjoyed preparation as much! Big love to team #Kaafir. Let’s do thisNeed all your love and good wishes #Zee5Originals

