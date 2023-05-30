Bollywood Legend: फरहान की थी आदित्य और उदय चोपड़ा से दोस्ती, इस सुपरहिट फिल्म से टूटी
Farhan Akhtar: फरहान अख्तर बॉलीवुड परिवार से आते हैं, परंतु उन्होंने माता-पिता से एक कदम आगे बढ़ते हुए खुद को निर्माता के रूप में जमाया. उन्होंने एक्टिंग-राइटिंग और डायरेक्शन करते हुए फिल्में और वेब सीरीज बनाई. एक दौर में वह बॉलीवुड के सबसे बड़े फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर चोपड़ा परिवार के बहुत नजदीक थे, लेकिन एक फिल्म ने कहानी बदल दी...

May 30, 2023

Bollywood Friendship: बॉलीवुड में जिन परिवारों के बीच अच्छी दोस्ती को याद किया जाता है, उनमें यश चोपड़ा और जावेद अख्तर के परिवार शामिल हैं. यश चोपड़ा के लिए जावेद अख्तर ने राइटर सलीम के साथ मिलकर फिल्में लिखी, फिर अकेले गाने भी लिखे. जब जावेद अख्तर और उनकी पत्नी हनी ईरानी अलग हो गए तो हनी ने यश चोपड़ा के लिए लम्हे, आईना और डर जैसी फिल्में लिखी. लेकिन एक फिल्म ने इस परिवारों की दोस्ती खत्म कर दी. फरहान अख्तर की फिल्म दिल चाहता है (2001) जब रिलीज हुई, तब कहा कि तीन दोस्तों (आमिर खान, सैफ अली खान, अक्षय खन्ना) की यह कहानी सच्ची घटनाओं से प्रेरित है. लेकिन फहरान अख्तर ने इससे इंकार किया. फरहान फिल्म के राइटर-डायरेक्टर थे.

