फिल्मों में पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं Shilpa Shetty, बर्थडे पर देखिए कुछ Unseen Pics

नई दिल्ली: शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) अपना 45वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं. फिटनेस और हॉटनेस दोनों ही मामले में शिल्पा शेट्टी छाई रहती हैं. 08 जून 1975 को कर्नाटक के मैंगलोर शहर में जन्मी शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत वर्ष 1991 में महज 16 वर्ष की उम्र में एक विज्ञापन से की थी. शिल्पा शेट्टी ने बतौर अभिनेत्री अपने करियर की शुरुआत वर्ष 1993 में प्रदर्शित फिल्म 'बाजीगर' से की. इस फिल्म में शिल्पा ने शाहरुख खान की प्रेमिका की भूमिका निभाई थी.
Showstopper @lakmefashionwk Designer @punitbalanaofficial
शिल्पा ने अपने सिने करियर में उस दौर के सभी दिग्गज कलाकार अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, सलमान खान और गोविंदा के साथ काम किया. वर्ष 2009 में शिल्पा ने जाने माने उद्योगपति राज कुंद्रा के साथ विवाह कर लिया. शिल्पा ने राज कुंद्रा के साथ मिलकर 'इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग: आइपीएल' में राजस्थान रॉयल टीम में हिस्सेदारी खरीदी.
Enjoyed every bit of this shoot, every picture is a story in itself, replete with stunning visuals from the @samujanavillas and the gorgeous weather in Koh Samui
हाल में सरोगेसी के जरिए शिल्पा शेट्टी ने के घर एक बेटी आई है, जिनका नाम समीषा है. बेटी समीषा 4 महीने की होने को है. वहीं उनका एक बेटा वियान भी है. शिल्पा परिवार को पूरा समय देती हैं और सबके साथ कभी फोटो तो कभी वीडियो शेयर करती हैं.
Yayyyyy!!! Have super exciting news for you all instafam. After the overwhelming response to my app launch, we are still topping the health and fitness charts at No 1 To show my gratitude, ALL YOGA and EXERCISE sections, along with the recipes are now available for FREE... limited period only. So what are you waiting for? Start your fitness journey NOW with the Shilpa Shetty App, available exclusively on the App Store (Link in Bio). It will be available to Android users from June onwards.
सोशल मीडिया पर भी शिल्पा शेट्टी खूब सक्रिय हैं. वह इंस्टाग्राम, ट्विटर, टिकटॉक सभी प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक्टिव रहती हैं और खूब वीडियो फोटो शेयर करती हैं. वह जमकर अपने हॉट फोटो को शेयर करती हैं. उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर करोड़ों यूजर्स फॉलो करते हैं. लेकिन शिल्पा हमेशा से ऐसी नहीं थी. शिल्पा की पुरानी तस्वीरें देख कर आपको यकीन नहीं होगा.
आज फिटनेस क्वीन हैं शिल्पा
शेट्टी शिल्पा शेट्टी जमकर योग, वर्कआउट करती हैं. फिटनेस की क्वीन शिल्पा को कहा जाता है. इतना ही नहीं फिटनेस पर यूट्यूब चैनल और कई ऐप भी चलाती हैं. इससे जुड़ी उनकी बुक भी आ चुकी है.
शिल्पा शेट्टी के करियर की उल्लेखनीय फिल्मों में 'कुछ है', 'मै खिलाड़ी तू अनाड़ी', 'शूल', 'लाल बादशाह', 'धड़कन', 'फिर मिलेंगे' और 'अपने' हैं.