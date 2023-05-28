Hrithik Roshan ने Ex Wife और Girlfriend संग की पार्टी, प्रीति जिंटा भी थी मौजूद
topStories1hindi1714845
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Hrithik Roshan ने Ex Wife और Girlfriend संग की पार्टी, प्रीति जिंटा भी थी मौजूद

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा ने अपने घर पर एक शानदार पार्टी अपने करीबी दोस्तों के लिए रखी थी.  इस पार्टी में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारें नजर आए, लेकिन इस पार्टी में सबकी नजरें ऋतिक रोशन पर टिकी रहीं. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hrithik Roshan ने Ex Wife और Girlfriend संग की पार्टी, प्रीति जिंटा भी थी मौजूद

Hrithik Roshan: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा (PREITY Zinta)  ने अपने घर पर एक शानदार पार्टी अपने करीबी दोस्तों के लिए रखी थी. इस पार्टी में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारें नजर आए, लेकिन इस पार्टी में सबकी नजरें ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) पर टिकी रहीं. दरअसल, इस पार्टी में ऋतिक के साथ उनकी पहली पत्नी सुज़ैन खान भी नजर आईं. दिलचस्प बात ये थी कि सुज़ैन (Sussanne Khan) अपने बॉयफ्रेंड अर्सलान गोनी (Arsalan Goni) के साथ दिखी तो वहीं ऋतिक अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड सबा आज़ाद (Sabaa Azaad)  के साथ नजर आए. इस पार्टी में कुणाल कपूर, अनु दीवान, सूली जी, जायद खान की पत्नी मलाइका खान भी नजर आई.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Imran Khan
इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, मेकर्स से हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग