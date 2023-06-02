Ileana D'Cruz: प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद अब एक्ट्रेस ने चोरी-छिपे कर ली सगाई? इस फोटो के सामने आने पर लोग हुए दंग!
topStories1hindi1721833
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Ileana D'Cruz: प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद अब एक्ट्रेस ने चोरी-छिपे कर ली सगाई? इस फोटो के सामने आने पर लोग हुए दंग!

Ileana D'Cruz Engagement: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डीक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर कुछ फोटोज शेयर की हैं, जिनमें से एक फोटो देख नेटीजन्स कयास लगा रहे हैं कि एक्ट्रेस ने चोरी-छिपे सगाई कर ली है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ileana D'Cruz: प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद अब एक्ट्रेस ने चोरी-छिपे कर ली सगाई? इस फोटो के सामने आने पर लोग हुए दंग!

Ileana D'Cruz Photos: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डीक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz) के लेटेस्ट सोशल मीडिया अपडेट ने एक बार फिर से फैंस को हैरान कर दिया है. हाल में एक्ट्रेस ने बेबीमून की कुछ तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं, जिनमें से एक फोटो को देख नेटीजन्स का कहना है कि इलियाना ने प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद चोरी-छिपे सगाई कर ली है. इलियाना डीक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz Movies) की नई फोटो वायरल होने के बाद उनके हर फैन का सवाल है कि उन्होंने क्या सच में सगाई कर ली है, अगर कर ली है तो वह मिस्ट्री मैन कौन है?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
kedarnath heli service
केदारनाथ हेली सेवा की बुकिंग के नाम पर ठगी, STF ने जारी की एडवाइजरी
Dhan prapti ke totke
खत्‍म हो जाएगी धन से जुड़ी हर समस्‍या, आजमाकर देख लें ये अचूक टोटके
Noida
नोएडा की इस नदी के पानी का रंग क्यों हो गया लाल, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह