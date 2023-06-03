Ileana D'Cruz: सगाई की खबरों के बीच एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर कर दीं अब ऐसी फोटोज, देखकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश!
Ileana D'Cruz Photos: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डीक्रूज (Illeana D'Cruz) ने सगाई की खबरों के बीच नई फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर दी हैं. इलियाना की नई फोटोज देख नेटीजन्स दीवाने हुए जा रहे हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Ileana D'Cruz Instagram: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डीक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz) प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद अब चोरी-छिपे सगाई करने को लेकर सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं. मिस्ट्री मैन के साथ सगाई की खबरों के बीच इलियाना डीक्रूज ने नई फोटोज इंटरनेट पर शेयर कर दी हैं, एक्ट्रेस की नई फोटोज ने तो फैंस के बीच तहलका ही मचा दिया है. जी हां...इलियाना डीक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz Photos) ने बेबीमून से मिस्ट्री मैन के साथ इंगेजमेंट रिंग फ्लॉन्ट करने के बाद अपने हुस्न का दीदार कराया है, एक्ट्रेस ने बोल्ड सेल्फी शेयर कर लोगों के होश छुड़ा दिए हैं. 

