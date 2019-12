दीया मिर्जा के बारे में ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप

Retro vibes with @jainisha_shah! #TheWaitingGame #BirthdayEve In @veromodaindia,styled by @theiatekchandaney. Make up by (my neice) @tanyay99 Hair by little @arizahnnaqvi #GirlsSquad #ThursdayFeelsLikeSaturday #WorkMode

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Nov 28, 2019 at 10:46am PST