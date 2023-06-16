Jee Karda Review: दोस्ती के दायरे में रिश्तों के उतार-चढ़ाव की है कहानी, तमन्ना हैं इसमें दिल लुभाती
Jee Karda Review: दोस्ती के दायरे में रिश्तों के उतार-चढ़ाव की है कहानी, तमन्ना हैं इसमें दिल लुभाती

Tamanna Bhatia Web Series: जी करदा सात दोस्तों की कहानी है. दोस्ती में उतार चढ़ाव आते हैं और लोगों की जिंदगी भी एक-सी नहीं रहती. इस वेब सीरीज में एक साथ अनेक किरदारों के सुख-दुख दिखते हैं, लेकिन असली कहानी है तमन्ना भाटिया की. जिसके चारों ओर घटनाक्रम घूमता है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

Prime Video New Web Series: ऐसे समय जबकि ओटीटी पर लगातार बहुत सारा कंटेंट आ रहा है, किसी शो या फिल्म को देखने के लिए खास वजह चाहिए. जो बतौर दर्शक आपके करीब हो. जी करदा के ट्रेलर में तमन्ना भाटिया के बोल्ड अंदाज ने दर्शकों को चौंकाया और इस बात की काफी चर्चा हुई. प्राइम वीडियो पर स्ट्रीम हो रही आठ कड़ियों की यह वेब सीरीज सात स्कूली दोस्तों की कहानी है. सोशल मीडिया और वाट्सएप के दौर में बीते तीन-चार दशकों की स्कूली पीढ़ियां एक-दूसरे से जुड़ गई हैं. लेकिन सवाल यह कि वे एक-दूसरे की जिंदगी और सुख-दुख में कितनी शामिल हैंॽ जी करदा के मुंबई के स्कूली दोस्तों के एक ग्रुप की कहानी साल 2006 में शुरू होती है और 2022 तक आती है.

