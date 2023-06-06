Lust Stories 2 का टीज़र हुआ आउट! 48 साल कि Kajol का दिखेगा बोल्ड अंदाज

लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2 का टिजर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. इस टीजर ने लोगों के बीच खलबली मचा दी है. इस सीरीज में 9 टैलेंटेड एक्टर, 4 दिग्गज डायरेक्टर, और 4 नई कहानी की शुरुआत होगी. टीजर में गजब का क्लास है, सैसीनेस है, ह्यूमर है. 

Lust stories 2 : लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2 का टिजर रिलीज हो चुका है. इस टीजर ने लोगों के बीच खलबली मचा दी है. इस सीरीज में 9 टैलेंटेड एक्टर, 4 दिग्गज डायरेक्टर, और 4 नई कहानी की शुरुआत होगी. टीजर में गजब का क्लास है, सैसीनेस है, ह्यूमर है. इस  सीरीज में कई शेड्स देखने को मिलेंगे. इस सीरीज के पहले पार्ट को दर्शकों द्वारा खूब पसंद किया गया था. जिसके बाद अब इस सीरीज का दूसरा पार्ट रिलीज होने वाला है. इस सीरीज में काजोल, नीना गुप्ता, तमन्ना भाटिया, विजय वर्मा, मृणाल ठाकुर और विजय वर्मा और अन्य स्टार्स मौजूद हैं. 

