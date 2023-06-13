Karan Deol Wedding: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार और कानों में झुमके...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली दुल्हन
Karan Deol Wedding: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार और कानों में झुमके...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली दुल्हन

Karan Deol Marriage: करण देओल और दृशा आचार्य की रोका सेरेमनी की कई इनसाइड वीडियो सामने आ चुकी हैं. अब एक वीडियो में होने वाली दुल्हनिया का लुक भी देखने को मिला है जिसमें वो बेहद प्यारी भी लग रही है.

Karan Deol Drisha Acharya First Look: सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) बनने वाले हैं ससुर. बेटे करण देओल (Karan deol) की शादी की तमाम तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी हैं और सोमवार को रोका सेरेमनी से प्री वेडिंग फंक्शन का श्री गणशे भी हो चुका है. यूं तो इस सेरेमनी की कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं इस बीच एक और वीडियो सामने आई है जिसमे होने वाले दूल्हा-दुल्हन नजर आ रहे हैं वो भी पूरे ट्रेडिशनल अंदाज में. रोका सेरेमनी में केक कटिंग सेरेमनी भी हुई जिसमें करण और दृशा आचार्य (drisha Acharya) ने मिलकर केक काटा और जश्न मनाया.

