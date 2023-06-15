Khalnayak: नाना पाटेकर ने नहीं किया सुभाष घई को माफ, वजह थी खलनायक की यह बात
topStories1hindi1739440
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Khalnayak: नाना पाटेकर ने नहीं किया सुभाष घई को माफ, वजह थी खलनायक की यह बात

Subhash Ghai: नाना पाटेकर और सुभाष घई एक ही समय में काम करते रहे, लेकिन उन्होंने कोई फिल्म साथ नहीं की. अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ घई की देवा भी शूटिंग के बीच में बंद हो गई थी. आपको जानकर आश्चर्य होगा कि अपनी सबसे चर्चित फिल्मों में शुमार खलनायक को सुभाष घई पहले नाना पाटेकर के साथ बनाने वाले थे...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Khalnayak: नाना पाटेकर ने नहीं किया सुभाष घई को माफ, वजह थी खलनायक की यह बात

Nana Patekar: नाना पाटेकर का अपना अंदाज है और उनके गुस्से से सब वाकिफ हैं. उनकी नाराजगी का शिकार होने वालों में इंडस्ट्री के शो मैन कहे जाने वाले सुभाष घई भी शामिल हैं. बात नई नहीं, बल्कि पुरानी है. उन दिनों की जब नाना पाटेकर बॉलीवुड में खुद को मजबूती से जमा चुके थे और परिंदा (1989) में नेशनल अवार्ड तक उन्हें मिल चुका था. ऐसे ही दौर में सुभाष घई अपने शिखर पर थे. उन्हीं दिनों में सुभाष घई ने नाना को लेकर फिल्म की योजना बनाई. फिल्म थी, खलनायक (1993). सुभाष घई फिल्म को कम बजट में बनाना चाहते थे, जिसमें फिल्म का लीड किरदार अधेड़ उम्र का था. ऐसे में उन्होंने खलनायक की मुख्य भूमिका के लिए नाना पाटेकर से बात की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023