Actress Died: 29 साल की उम्र में एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ा दम, सीढ़ियों से गिरकर हुआ ब्रेन डेड
Korian एक्ट्रेस पार्क सू रयून की मौत हो गई है. एक्ट्रेस की मौत की खबर से फैंस सदमे में है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक एक्ट्रेस 11 जून को घर जाते हुए सीढ़ियों से गिर गई थीं. 13 जून को एक्ट्रेस का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Actress Died: कई कोरियन फिल्मों में अपनी एक्टिंग का लोहा मनवा चुकी एक्ट्रेस पार्क सू रयून (Park Soo Ryun) की मौत हो गई गई है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक एक्ट्रेस 11 जून को घर जाते हुए सीढ़ियों से गिर गई थीं. एक्ट्रेस को आनन-फानन में अस्पताल ले जाया गया. लेकिन लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी एक्ट्रेस को बचाया नहीं जा सका. एक्ट्रेस जिंदगी की जंग हर गई और डॉक्टरों ने एक्ट्रेस को ब्रेड डेड घोषित कर दिया. एक्ट्रेस की मौत की खबर से उनके फैंस सदमे में है.

