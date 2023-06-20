Nawazuddin Siddiqi: 28 साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस को Kiss करने पर बोले नवाज- इश्क उम्र को नहीं मानता और...
topStories1hindi1746534
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Nawazuddin Siddiqi: 28 साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस को Kiss करने पर बोले नवाज- इश्क उम्र को नहीं मानता और...

Nawazuddin Siddiqi Controversy: बीते कुछ समय से विवाद नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दिकी का पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहे. पत्नी के साथ उनका झगड़ा सड़कों पर आ गया और इधर महीने भर में रिलीज हुई उनकी दो फिल्में भी फ्लॉप हो गईं. अब नई फिल्म आ रही है, लेकिन कई लोगों को युवा एक्ट्रेस के साथ उनका किसिंग सीन (Kissing Scene) पसंद नहीं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nawazuddin Siddiqi: 28 साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस को Kiss करने पर बोले नवाज- इश्क उम्र को नहीं मानता और...

Nawazuddin Siddiqi New Film: नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म टीकू वेड्स शेरू (Tiku Weds Sheru) अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो (Prime Video) पर रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है. लेकिन रिलीज से पहले ही ट्रेलर (Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer) के एक सीन ने विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है. जिसमें नवाज फिल्म की हीरोइन अवनीत कौर (Avneet Kaur) का चुंबन ले रहे हैं. यूं तो फिल्मों में किसिंग सीन (Kissing Scene) अब कोई बड़ी बात नहीं, लेकिन यहां समस्या है हीरो-हीरोइन की उम्र का फासला. नवाज और अवनीत की उम्र में 25 साल से भी अधिक का फर्क (Age Difference) है और कई लोगों को यह बात जम नहीं रही. मगर अब विरोध करने वालों को नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने जवाब दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
UPSC
2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS