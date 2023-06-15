Tiku Weds Sheru: बॉलीवुड में स्ट्रगल से लेकर रेड लाइट एरिया तक बिछे तार, जानिए कहानी में है कैसा प्यार
Tiku Weds Sheru Story: इस फिल्म से कंगना रनौत बॉलीवुड में प्रोड्यूसर के रूप में लॉन्च हो रही हैं. नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दिकी को फिल्म की कहानी सुनाने और साइन करने के लिए वह कोरोना के दौर में बंगलुरू पहुंच गई थीं. खुद कंगना ने बताया कि यह फिल्म सही समय पर बन गई होती, तो इसमें वह इरफान खान के साथ नजर आतीं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Tiku Weds Sheru On Prime Video: कंगना रनौत ने बुधवार को खुद बताया कि अगर 2014 में सब कुछ ठीक रहता तो वह खुद इस फिल्म में इरफान खान के साथ नजर आतीं. फिल्म का नाम होता, डिवाइन लवर्स. मगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ. लेखक-निर्देशक साई कबीर की वही कहानी अब टीकू वेड्स शेरू नाम से आने को तैयार है. नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दिकी और अवनीत कौर मुख्य भूमिकाओं में हैं. फिल्म को कंगना रनौत ने प्रोड्यूस किया है. कंगना ने कहा कि उस दौर में वह इस कहानी से खुद को जोड़ पा रही थीं क्योंकि तब बॉलीवुड में नई थीं और डिवाइन लवर्स/टीकू वेड्स शेरू के किरदारों का भी बॉलीवुड से कनेक्शन है.

