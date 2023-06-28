Neena Gupta: 'डिटॉल से धोया मुंह, पूरी रात नहीं सोई...' पहला लिपलॉक सीन शूट करने के बाद एक्ट्रेस की हो गई थी बुरी हालत!
Neena Gupta: 'डिटॉल से धोया मुंह, पूरी रात नहीं सोई...' पहला लिपलॉक सीन शूट करने के बाद एक्ट्रेस की हो गई थी बुरी हालत!

Neena Gupta Movies: एक्ट्रेस नीना गुप्ता ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में बताया है कि पहला लिपलॉक सीन करने के बाद उन्होंने डिटॉल से कुल्ला किया था और वह पूरी रात नहीं सो सकी थीं...!

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Neena Gupta: 'डिटॉल से धोया मुंह, पूरी रात नहीं सोई...' पहला लिपलॉक सीन शूट करने के बाद एक्ट्रेस की हो गई थी बुरी हालत!

Neena Gupta Lust Stories 2: लस्ट स्टोरीज 2 में 'कूल दादी' बनकर इंप्रेस करने  वालीं नीना गुप्ता (Neena Gupta) ने हाल ही में अपने पहले लिपलॉक सीन का किस्सा शेयर किया है. नीना गुप्ता ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि किस तरह से पहली बार एक इंडियन टीवी एड शूट करने के दौरान किस तरह से वह बैचेन हो गई थीं. नीना गुप्ता (Neena Gupta Tv Shows) ने कहा, सीन शूट करने के बाद उन्होंने अपना मुंह एंटीसेप्टिक से धोया था और वह पूरी रात भी सो नहीं सकी थीं...!

