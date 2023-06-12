Prabhu Deva Welcomes Baby Girl: 47 की उम्र में की दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू देवा बने बेटी के पिता
topStories1hindi1735133
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Prabhu Deva Welcomes Baby Girl: 47 की उम्र में की दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू देवा बने बेटी के पिता

Prabhu Deva Latest News: 47 साल की उम्र में दूसरी शादी रचाकर चर्चा में आए प्रभू देवा अब 50 की उम्र में एक बेटी के पिता बन गए हैं. आपको बता दें कि प्रभू देवा चौथी बार पिता बने हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

Prabhu Deva Welcomes Baby Girl: 47 की उम्र में की दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू देवा बने बेटी के पिता

Prabhu Deva Baby Girl: जाने माने अभिनेता, डायरेक्टर और बेहतरीन कोरियोग्राफर के तौर पर पहचाने जाने वाले प्रभू देवा (Prabhu Deva) के पैर इन दिनों सांतवे आसमान पर हैं. हो भी क्यों ना चौथी बार पिता बने प्रभू देवा के घर इस बार लक्ष्मी का आगमन हुआ है जिससे वो खुशी से फूले नहीं समा रहे. उनकी दूसरी पत्नी हिमानी सिंह (Himani Singh) ने बेटी को जन्म दिया है. इससे पहले प्रभू देवा 3 बेटों के पिता बन चुके हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा