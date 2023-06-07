Man Vs Wild में प्रियंका और विराट आएंगे नजर! भारत आकर बेयर ग्रिल्स जल्द करेंगे शूटिंग
Man Vs Wild में प्रियंका और विराट आएंगे नजर! भारत आकर बेयर ग्रिल्स जल्द करेंगे शूटिंग

Bear Grylls Show Man vs Wild: दुनिया में सबसे चर्चित और एडवेंचर से भरे शो मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड में जल्द ही प्रियंका चोपड़ा और विराट कोहली नजर आ सकते हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Man Vs Wild में प्रियंका और विराट आएंगे नजर! भारत आकर बेयर ग्रिल्स जल्द करेंगे शूटिंग

Man vs Wild टीवी का सबसे चर्चित शो है जो पूरी दुनिया भर में देखा जाता है. एडवेंचर ने भरे इस शो में कई इंडियन सेलेब्स भी नजर आ चुके हैं जिसमें देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तक का नाम शामिल है. वहीं अब खबर है कि जल्द ही बियर ग्रिल्स प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के साथ भी शूट करने वाले हैं. जल्द ही वो भारत आएंगे और यहां पर इसकी शूटिंग की जाएगी. 

