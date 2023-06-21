100 रूपए लेकर आए थे मुंबई नगरिया, लंबी नाक देखकर प्रोड्यूसर से फिल्म से निकाला, फिर ऐसे शुरू हुआ इस एक्टर के स्टारडम का दौर!
topStories1hindi1748143
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

100 रूपए लेकर आए थे मुंबई नगरिया, लंबी नाक देखकर प्रोड्यूसर से फिल्म से निकाला, फिर ऐसे शुरू हुआ इस एक्टर के स्टारडम का दौर!

Raj Babbar career: बॉलीवुड में करियर बनाना इतना आसान नहीं. मेहनत और किस्मत यहां दोनों साथ-साथ चलती है. एक ऐसे ही स्टार की कहानी हम आपको बता रहे हैं जिन्होंने अपने करियर में कई उतार चढ़ाव देखें लेकिन फिर अपनी मेहनत से स्टारडम को पा ही लिया. हम बात कर रहे हैं राज बब्बर की.  

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

100 रूपए लेकर आए थे मुंबई नगरिया, लंबी नाक देखकर प्रोड्यूसर से फिल्म से निकाला, फिर ऐसे शुरू हुआ इस एक्टर के स्टारडम का दौर!

Raj Babbar Biography: मुंबई में हर साल ना जाने कितने ही चेहरे चमकने के लिए आते हैं. उनका एक ही सपना होता है कि मायानगरी के आसमान के सहारे वो पूरी दुनिया में अपनी रोशनी बिखेर सके. इन्हीं में से एक रहा इस तस्वीर में नजर आ रहा चेहरा भी जो जेब में महज 100 रूपए और आंखों में ढेर सारे सपने लेकर मुंबई आया. मेहनत की, रिजेक्शन झेले और लोगों की चार बातें भी सुनी लेकिन किस्मत ने साथ दिया और वो बॉलीवुड के स्टार बन गए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Monalisa
बोल्ड बनकर मोनालिसा ने 'साड़ी के फॉल सा' गाने पर किया ऐसा हॉट डांस, फिसल गए फैंस
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!