Dimple Kapadia की शादी से आगबबूला हो गए थे Raj Kapoor, फिल्म के प्रीमियर तक में एक्ट्रेस को नहीं किया था इनवाइट
Dimple Kapadia की शादी से आगबबूला हो गए थे Raj Kapoor, फिल्म के प्रीमियर तक में एक्ट्रेस को नहीं किया था इनवाइट

Dimple Kapadia Raj Kapoor: डिपंल कपाड़िया ने राज कपूर की फिल्म बॉबी से करियर का आगाज किया था लेकिन फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ही उन्होंने राजेश खन्ना संग शादी का फैसला ले लिया था. वहीं उस वक्त राज कपूर डिंपल और राजेश दोनों से ही काफी नाराज हो गए थे.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Dimple Kapadia की शादी से आगबबूला हो गए थे Raj Kapoor, फिल्म के प्रीमियर तक में एक्ट्रेस को नहीं किया था इनवाइट

Dimple Kapadia Story: कहते हैं हिंदी सिनेमा में मौके किस्मत से मिलते हैं और ऐसा ही एक मौका डिंपल कपाड़िया (Dimple Kapadia) को भी मिला था. उम्र महज 16 साल थी और फिल्म का नाम था बॉबी (Bobby) जो रिलीज के बाद जबरदस्त हिट रही. इस फिल्म के चर्चे तो आज भी खूब होते हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इस फिल्म के दौरान राज कपूर (Raj Kapoor) डिंपल से इस कदर नाराज हुए कि कभी उन्हें माफ नही किया. लेकिन आखिर उन्होंने गलती क्या की थी. चलिए बताते हैं आपको पूरा किस्सा.

