Rakhi Sawant ने जिंदगी में 'नए प्यार' की एंट्री का बताया सच, बोलीं- हम सिर्फ...
Rakhi Sawant New Relationship: राखी सावंत ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां उन्होंने नए प्यार की एंट्री पर सफाई दी है. राखी सावंत ने बताया वह और लकी को पसंद करती हैं और वह दोनों सिर्फ दोस्त हैं.  

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant New Boyfriend: सोशल मीडिया की ड्रामा क्वीन राखी सावंत (Rakhi Sawant) ने हाल ही में एक बार फिर से प्यार में पड़ने की बात कहकर लोगों को चौंका दिया था. नए प्यार की एंट्री की बात करने के बाद अब राखी सावंत (Rakhi Sawant Husband) ने सच का खुलासा किया है. राखी सावंत ने इसी कड़ी में एक इंटरव्यू दिया है और नए मिस्ट्री मैन को लेकर बात करते हुए कहा है, वह उन्हें पसंद करती हैं. लेकिन फिलहाल वह दोनों 'सिर्फ दोस्त' हैं.

