BOO Film: सस्पेंस, हॉरर और थ्रिलर से भरपूर है रकुल प्रीत सिंह की फिल्म Boo...आखिरी सीन तो खड़े कर देगा रोंगटे
BOO Film: सस्पेंस, हॉरर और थ्रिलर से भरपूर है रकुल प्रीत सिंह की फिल्म Boo...आखिरी सीन तो खड़े कर देगा रोंगटे

BOO Film ऐसी सस्पेंस हॉरर थ्रिलर फिल्म है जिसकी कहानी आपके रोंगटे खड़े कर देगी. इस फिल्म में रकुल और उनकी चार दोस्तों की कहानी दिखाई गई है. फिल्म में दिखा गया है कि कैसे एक किताब उनके लिए मुसीबन बन जाती है.

BOO Film: सस्पेंस, हॉरर और थ्रिलर से भरपूर है रकुल प्रीत सिंह की फिल्म Boo...आखिरी सीन तो खड़े कर देगा रोंगटे

Boo Film: एक किताब, डरावनी घटनाएं और उसका साइड इफेक्ट...इसके बाद जो भी होता है वो चार लड़कियों की जिंदगी में ऐसा तूफान लाता है कि वो हर एक पल डर के साए में जीती है. यही कहानी है सस्पेंस हॉरर थ्रिलर फिल्म 'बू' की. एक घर में शूट हुई इस 1 घंटा 30 मिनट की फिल्म रकुल (Rakul Preet Singh) और उनकी दोस्तों की जिंदगी में बवाल मचा देती है. बात इतनी बढ़ जाती है कि वो रहस्यमयी हॉरर किताब को पढ़ने के लिए मजबूर हो जाती है. 

