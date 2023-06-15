Ramayan: ये आधा दर्जन पैन-इंडिया सितारे बन सकते हैं रावण, लेकिन न बनने के सबके अपने हैं कारण
topStories1hindi1739330
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Ramayan: ये आधा दर्जन पैन-इंडिया सितारे बन सकते हैं रावण, लेकिन न बनने के सबके अपने हैं कारण

Bollywood Khan: रावण का किरदार किसी भी कलाकार के लिए चुनौती है, लेकिन फिलहाल नितेश तिवारी की रामायण के लिए कोई कलाकार मिल नहीं रहा. वह रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट को अपनी फिल्म में राम-सीता बनाना चाहते हैं. मगर रावण के लिए आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा सितारों में कोई राजी होता नजर नहीं दिख रहा...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ramayan: ये आधा दर्जन पैन-इंडिया सितारे बन सकते हैं रावण, लेकिन न बनने के सबके अपने हैं कारण

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt: आदिपुरुष की रिलीज के साथ पिछले कुछ दिनों से निर्देशक नितेश तिवारी की रामायण की चर्चा भी तेजी पकड़ रही है. खबरें हैं कि रणबीर कपूर को राम और आलिया भट्ट को सीता के रूप में कास्ट करने के बावजूद निर्देशक को फिल्म के लिए रावण नहीं मिल रहा है. सबसे पहले ऋतिक रोशन इस रोल को इंकार कर चुके थे और इसके बाद कन्नड़ स्टार यश (Yash) ने भी इसे ठुकरा दिया. ऐसे में अब यही चर्चा है कि तिवारी के सामने रावण की कास्टिंग का संकट खड़ा है. रावण का किरदार राम-सीता-हनुमान के बराबर ही महत्वपूर्ण है. इसके लिए बड़ा एक्टर चाहिए. ऐसे में अब इंडस्ट्री में तमाम नामों को लेकर अटकलें हैं, लेकिन साथ ही इन सितारों की अपनी-अपनी मुश्किलें भी हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023