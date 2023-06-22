Nitesh Tiwari Ramayan: आदिपुरुष के बाद कैसे बन पाएगी रामायण, जानिए क्यों हैं लोग रणवीर-आलिया से नाराज
Nitesh Tiwari Ramayan: आदिपुरुष के बाद कैसे बन पाएगी रामायण, जानिए क्यों हैं लोग रणवीर-आलिया से नाराज

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt: रणबीर-आलिया को लेकर बनने वाली फिल्म रामायण को जैसी आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा, उससे जानकार यही मान रहे हैं कि इस फिल्म को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज करना कठिन होगा. ऐसी ही ट्रोलिंग जारी रही, तो मेकर्स इस प्रोजेक्ट को बंद भी कर सकते हैं.

 

Nitesh Tiwari Ramayan: आदिपुरुष के बाद कैसे बन पाएगी रामायण, जानिए क्यों हैं लोग रणवीर-आलिया से नाराज

Alia Bhatt Film: बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छी शुरुआत के बाद आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) तेजी से नीचे आई है. फिल्म को लेकर जिस तरह से लोग आहत हुए और विवाद उठे, उसके बाद निर्देशक नितेश तिवारी (Nitesh Tiwari) का महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट कही जा रही फिल्म रामायण (Film Ramayan) पर सवाल खड़े होने लगे हैं. फिल्म दंगल के निर्देशक नितेश तिवारी और उनके निर्माता बीते कुछ महीनों में दावा करते रहे हैं कि वह बहुत ही भव्य स्तर पर रामायण का अपना संस्करण लेकर आ रहे हैं. प्रोड्यूसर मधु मंटेना ने इस रामायण में राम और सीता (Ram And Sita) की भूमिका निभाने के लिए रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) और आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) को लगभग फाइनल कर लिया गया है.

