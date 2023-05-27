Kishore Kumar: किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक पर डांवाडोल हुए रणबीर, इस एक्टर पर अब डायरेक्टर की नजर
topStories1hindi1713757
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Kishore Kumar: किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक पर डांवाडोल हुए रणबीर, इस एक्टर पर अब डायरेक्टर की नजर

Ranbir Kapoor: रणबीर कपूर ने संजय दत्त की बायोपिक संजू में बढ़िया काम किया था और खुद कह चुके हैं कि वह अब किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक करना चाहते हैं. मगर उनके हालिया बयानों ने मेकर्स को मुश्किल में डाल दिया है. संभवतः रणबीर एनिमल के बाद ब्रेक लें. ऐसे में किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक के निर्माता दूसरे सितारे पर नजरें जमाए हैं. कौन है वह, जानिए...

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kishore Kumar: किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक पर डांवाडोल हुए रणबीर, इस एक्टर पर अब डायरेक्टर की नजर

Kishore Kumar Biopic: इन दिनों जिस तरह से बॉलीवुड फिल्में (Bollywood Films) बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गिर रही हैं, उसे देखते हुए एक्टर बहुत सावधान हैं. कोई भी ऐसी फिल्म नहीं करना चाहता, जिसमें जरा भी जोखिम नजर आए. आमिर खान जैसे एक्टर एक्टिंग से ब्रेक पर चले गए हैं. खबर है कि अब रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) भी ब्रेक लेने की तैयारी में हैं. यही वजह है कि उन्होंने लंबे समय से प्लान हो रही दिग्गज सिंगर-एक्टर किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक से किनारा करने के संकेत दिए हैं. मीडिया में आ रही खबरों की मानें तो अगर रणबीर इस फिल्म से अलग हुए तो उनकी जगह रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) ले सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!