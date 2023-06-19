Rashmika Cheated By Manager: रश्मिका मंदाना को लगा 80 लाख रुपये का चूना, इस करीबी शख्स ने दिया धोखा!
Rashmika Cheated By Manager: रश्मिका मंदाना को लगा 80 लाख रुपये का चूना, इस करीबी शख्स ने दिया धोखा!

Rashmika Mandanna के साथ धोखाधड़ी हुई है. एक्ट्रेस के साथ ये धोखाधड़ी किसी और ने नहीं बल्कि उनके मैनेजर ने की है. खबरों की मानें तो मैनेजर ने एक्ट्रेस को 80 लाख रुपये का चूना लगा दिया है. 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Rashmika Cheated By Manager: रश्मिका मंदाना को लगा 80 लाख रुपये का चूना, इस करीबी शख्स ने दिया धोखा!

Rashmika Cheated By Manager: 'पुष्षा' फिल्म में श्रीवल्ली का रोल निभाकर लोगों के दिलों पर छा जाने वाली एक्ट्रेस रश्मिका मंदाना (Rashmika Mandanna) के साथ धोखाधड़ी हुई है. एक्ट्रेस के साथ ये धोखाधड़ी किसी और ने नहीं बल्कि उनके मैनेजर ने की है. खबरों की मानें तो मैनेजर ने एक्ट्रेस को 80 लाख रुपये का चूना लगा दिया है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक रश्मिका को इसके बारे में जैसे ही पता चला तो उन्होंने मैनेजर को निकाल दिया है.

