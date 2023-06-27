R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य; आशा भोंसले नहीं इन्हें बनाया था नॉमिनी!
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य; आशा भोंसले नहीं इन्हें बनाया था नॉमिनी!

R D Burman Life Interesting Facts: हिंदी सिनेमा के कुछ चुनिंदा और अमर हो चुके नामों में शामिल हैं आर डी बर्मन का भी नाम. जिनकी जिंदगी काफी दिलचस्प रही.

R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य; आशा भोंसले नहीं इन्हें बनाया था नॉमिनी!

R D Burman Life Story: अगर हिंदी सिनेमा में म्यूजिक की बात होगी तो आर डी बर्मन का नाम जरूर लिया जाएगा. एक से बढ़कर जोशीले गाने देने वाले आर डी बर्मन (R D Burman) को पंचम दा (Pancham Da) भी कहा जाता था..लेकिन क्यों...जरूर इसके पीछे कोई खास वजह रही ही होगी. वहीं उस सीक्रेट लॉकर का क्या जिसके बारे में सभी को तब पता चला जब वो दुनिया से रुखसत हो गए. आज भी पांच रूपए वाले उस लॉकर का राज, राज ही बना है. चलिए बताते हैं आपको कुछ दिलचस्प बातें.

