Karan Johar Film: जान लीजिए क्या है रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की स्टोरी, मियां-बीवी राजी तो...

Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahaani: रणवीर सिंह इस फिल्म में धनलक्ष्मी एंटरप्राइजेस के वारिस रॉकी बने हैं, जबकि आलिया भट्ट एक मिडिल क्लास बंगाली परिवार की नटखट और लाड़ली बेटी रानी हैं. अमीर लड़के और मिडिल क्लास लड़की के बीच प्यार हो जाता है. फिर क्या होता है, जानिए...

 

Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahaani Story: करण जौहर की फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी के पोस्टर (Poster) रिलीज होने के साथ ही अब यह साफ हो गया है कि फिल्म की कहानी क्या है. फिल्म के आज रिलीज दो पोस्टरों में आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) और रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) अपने-अपने परिवारों के साथ दिखाए गए हैं. आलिया भट्ट वाले पोस्टर में लिखा है, मीट द चटर्जीस और रणवीर वाले पोस्टर पर दर्ज है, मीट द रंधावास. कहानी दिल्ली की है. एक परिवार बंगाली है और दूसरा पंजाबी. करीब सात साल बाद करण जौहर (Karan Johar) निर्देशन में वापसी कर रहे हैं. रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की जोड़ी गली बॉय्ज (2019) के बाद एक बार फिर साथ नजर आएगी.

