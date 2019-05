Video : खतरनाक स्टंट करके रोहित शेट्टी ने दी गुरु वीरू देवगन को श्रद्धांजलि, लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 45 And I know one man who will always be proud of me in Heaven My Guru, My Father - Veeru Devgan Two most important lessons he taught me: 1. Be honest with your work and work will be honest with you. 2. Before performing any stunt the most important thing is - SAFETY FIRST. (On Location...Bangkok... Stunt Rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot...#sooryavanshi) PS: Please do not try this stunt. All the drivers in the cars are stunt Professionals and the stunts are performed in a controlled environment.

