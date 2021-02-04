English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
saina nehwal

Saina Nehwal ने किया Akshay Kumar का Tweet कॉपी, Trollers बोले- अब कुछ नया करो

किसानों के प्रदर्शन (Farmer Protest) को लेकर बॉलीवुड से लगातार ट्वीट (Tweet) आ रहे हैं. अक्षय (Akshay Kumar) ने भी ट्वीट कर लोगों को किसी भी बहकावे में आने से मना किया है. इस बीच सायना  (Saina Nehwal) ने भी ट्वीट किया. लेकिन सायना का ये ट्वीट ट्रोल (Troll) हो गया क्योंकि इस बैडमिंटन स्टार ने अक्षय का ट्वीट हूबहू कॉपी कर लिया.

Saina Nehwal ने किया Akshay Kumar का Tweet कॉपी, Trollers बोले- अब कुछ नया करो
फोटो साभार : इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: रिआना (Rihanna) के ट्वीट (Riahanna's Tweet) के बाद मनोरंजन जगत (Bollywood Industry) में खलबली मची हुई है. एक के बाद एक सितारे किसान प्रदर्शन को लेकर अपना पक्ष रख रहे हैं और लोगों को प्रोपेगेंडा से बचने की सलाह दे रहे हैं. मनोरंजन जगत ही नहीं और खेल जगत से भी इस मामले को लेकर ट्वीट सामने आ रहे हैं. लेकिन इस घमासान के बीच एक गलती सायना से हो गई.

अक्षय कुमार का ट्वीट

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar Tweet) ने 3 फरवरी को  ट्वीट कर लिखा था कि, 'किसान हमारे देश का अहम हिस्सा हैं. उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान खोजने के कोशिशें की जा रही हैं और ये स्पष्ट भी है. हमेशा इस मुश्किल के शांतिपूर्ण हल निकलने का समर्थन करना चाहिए और उनकी बातों पर ध्यान नहीं देना चाहिए जो लोगों को बांटना चाहते हैं.' इस ट्वीट को लेकर कई प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही है लेकिन इस बीच सायना का ट्वीट भी गौर करने लायक है. क्योंकि सायना ने ऐसा बड़ी गलती कर दी कि वो ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं. 

 

 

 

सायना ने किया ट्वीट कॉपी

सायना नेहवाल (Saina Nehwal Tweet) के ट्वीट को अगर आप देखेंगे तो पाएंगे कि उन्होंने हूबहू अक्षय के ट्वीट को कॉप कर लिया है. अक्षय के हैशटैग (Hashtags) तक सायना ने कॉपी कर लिए. सायना नेहवाल के इस ट्वीट को खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. लोगों ने अक्षय के ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट (Screenshot) शेयर कर सायना को खूब लताड़ा. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

आपको बता दें सायना अक्सर हर मौके पर अक्षय का साथ देती नजर आती हैं. सायना ने अक्षय की फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी' को सपोर्ट करने के लिए इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट (Saina Nehwal Instagram Account) पर बिंदी लगाकर एक पोस्ट किया था. मालूम हो कि सायना पिछले ही साल BJP में शामिल हुई थीं. 

