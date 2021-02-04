Saina Nehwal ने किया Akshay Kumar का Tweet कॉपी, Trollers बोले- अब कुछ नया करो

नई दिल्ली: रिआना (Rihanna) के ट्वीट (Riahanna's Tweet) के बाद मनोरंजन जगत (Bollywood Industry) में खलबली मची हुई है. एक के बाद एक सितारे किसान प्रदर्शन को लेकर अपना पक्ष रख रहे हैं और लोगों को प्रोपेगेंडा से बचने की सलाह दे रहे हैं. मनोरंजन जगत ही नहीं और खेल जगत से भी इस मामले को लेकर ट्वीट सामने आ रहे हैं. लेकिन इस घमासान के बीच एक गलती सायना से हो गई.

अक्षय कुमार का ट्वीट

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar Tweet) ने 3 फरवरी को ट्वीट कर लिखा था कि, 'किसान हमारे देश का अहम हिस्सा हैं. उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान खोजने के कोशिशें की जा रही हैं और ये स्पष्ट भी है. हमेशा इस मुश्किल के शांतिपूर्ण हल निकलने का समर्थन करना चाहिए और उनकी बातों पर ध्यान नहीं देना चाहिए जो लोगों को बांटना चाहते हैं.' इस ट्वीट को लेकर कई प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही है लेकिन इस बीच सायना का ट्वीट भी गौर करने लायक है. क्योंकि सायना ने ऐसा बड़ी गलती कर दी कि वो ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

सायना ने किया ट्वीट कॉपी

सायना नेहवाल (Saina Nehwal Tweet) के ट्वीट को अगर आप देखेंगे तो पाएंगे कि उन्होंने हूबहू अक्षय के ट्वीट को कॉप कर लिया है. अक्षय के हैशटैग (Hashtags) तक सायना ने कॉपी कर लिए. सायना नेहवाल के इस ट्वीट को खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. लोगों ने अक्षय के ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट (Screenshot) शेयर कर सायना को खूब लताड़ा.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/FhclAMLiik — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 3, 2021

Ma'am ye wala ho chuka. Thodi alag script mangwao. pic.twitter.com/E4cgaBuA7Q — Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) February 3, 2021

Bas itne hi versions diye the tweet karne — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 3, 2021

With respectfully,

Have you tweeted or others has copied your tweet ? pic.twitter.com/81aPJ7RzdX — Malek Mohd'Sadik (@fssadikfs) February 3, 2021

Nakal ke liye bhi akal chahiye #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/GBq6yi2hwT — Rajdeep Singh (@Rsingh1699) February 3, 2021

Kam sa kam alag tho likh lo. pic.twitter.com/pGHHXuKXGl — Atul Chhikara (@AtulChhikara10) February 3, 2021

आपको बता दें सायना अक्सर हर मौके पर अक्षय का साथ देती नजर आती हैं. सायना ने अक्षय की फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी' को सपोर्ट करने के लिए इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट (Saina Nehwal Instagram Account) पर बिंदी लगाकर एक पोस्ट किया था. मालूम हो कि सायना पिछले ही साल BJP में शामिल हुई थीं.