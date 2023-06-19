Karan Deol के वेडिंग रिसेप्शन में सूजी आंखों के साथ पहुंचे Salman Khan, 'भाईजान' की हालत देख फैंस को हुई चिंता!
Karan Deol के वेडिंग रिसेप्शन में सूजी आंखों के साथ पहुंचे Salman Khan, 'भाईजान' की हालत देख फैंस को हुई चिंता!

Salman Khan Health: सलमान खान की करण देओल (Karan Deol) की वेडिंग रिसेप्शन से नई फोटोज और वीडियो वायरल हो रही हैं. फोटोज में सलमान खान की आंखें सूजी-सूजी दिखाई दे रही हैं, जिसके बाद भाईजान के फैन्स टेंशन में आ गए हैं. 

Jun 19, 2023

Salman Khan Swollen Eyes: बॉलीवुड मेगास्टार सलमान खान (Salman Khan) बीती रात सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के बेटे करण देओल की वेडिंग रिसेप्शन में शामिल हुए थे. जहां ऑल ब्लू सूट में सलमान खान ने पैपराजी के सामने खूब स्टाइल दिखाया. लेकिन भाईजान के स्टाइल से ज्यादा फैन्स ने उनकी सूजी आंखों को नोटिस किया. करण देओल (Karan Deol) की रिसेप्शन पार्टी में सलमान खान की सूजी आंखें देखकर फैंस को टेंशन हो गई है कि आखिर भाईजान को क्या हो गया है. 

