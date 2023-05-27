Satyaprem Ki Katha New Song: बर्फीले पहाड़ों के बीच कार्तिक-कियारा का रोमांस, 'Naseeb Se' से हो जाएगा इश्क!
Satyaprem Ki Katha New Song: बर्फीले पहाड़ों के बीच कार्तिक-कियारा का रोमांस, 'Naseeb Se' से हो जाएगा इश्क!

Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Song: कार्तिक आर्यन और कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म सत्यप्रेम की कथा का पहला रोमांटिक गाना रिलीज हो गया है. बर्फीले पहाड़ों में कार्तिक-कियारा का रोमांस आपको इंप्रेस कर देगा.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha New Song: बर्फीले पहाड़ों के बीच कार्तिक-कियारा का रोमांस, 'Naseeb Se' से हो जाएगा इश्क!

Satyaprem Ki Katha Naseeb Se Song: बॉलीवुड की मोस्ट अवेटेड रोमांटिक फिल्मों में से एक 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा' का पहला गाना सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. 'नसीब से' गाने में कार्तिक आर्यन (Kartik Aaryan) और कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) कश्मीर की वादियों में खूब इश्क लड़ाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. रोमांटिक गाने में कियारा और कार्तिक (Kiara-Kartik Movie) की बर्फीले पहाड़ों से लेकर झीलों और नदी किनारे अपने प्यार की 'कथा' लिखते दिखाई दे रहे हैं.

