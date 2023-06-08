Shah Rukh Khan: एक बार शाहरुख ने चुराया कार का टायर, लेकिन नहीं होने दी किसी को खबर
Shah Rukh Khan Cars: शाहरुख खान की दरियादिली के किस्से बॉलीवुड में मशहूर हैं. लेकिन एक बार उन्होंने यह बता कर सबको चौंका दिया था कि उन्हें कार का टायर चुराने की जरूरत पड़ गई थी. शाहरुख ने कहा कि यह ऐसी बात है, जो कोई सोच नहीं सकता. लेकिन हालात कुछ ऐसे थे. क्या था मामला, जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan Films: यह जरूर है कि आप अपने फेवरेट एक्टर को पर्दे पर चोरी-डकैती करते देखते हैं और इसमें मजा भी आता है. यह अगर वह हकीकत में ऐसा करे तोॽ वाकई यह ऐसी बात है, जिसके बारे में कोई सपने में भी नहीं सोच सकता. क्या आपको कभी ख्याल आया कि शाहरुख खान जैसा सितारा भी चोरी कर सकता है, वह भी कोई छोटी-मोटी चीज नहीं बल्कि कार का टायर! जी हां, यह सच है कि शाहरुख ने एक बार कार का टायर चुराया था. यह बात किसी पुलिस थाने की एफआईआर में दर्ज नहीं है, बल्कि खुद शाहरुख ने कबूल की थी. हालांकि उन्होंने यह नहीं बताया कि उन्होंने यह चोरी कहां पर की थी.

