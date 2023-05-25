Shah Rukh Khan: शाहरुख-सलमान की फिल्म में दीपिका-कैटरीना भी, विलेन के लिए आया यह नाम
Shah Rukh Khan: शाहरुख-सलमान की फिल्म में दीपिका-कैटरीना भी, विलेन के लिए आया यह नाम

Salman Khan: पठान की सफलता के बाद बॉलीवुड के मेकर्स बड़े सितारों को साथ में लेकर फिल्में बनाने की योजनाओं पर काम कर रहे हैं. ऐसी फिल्मों में पठान वर्सेज टाइगर की चर्चा है. फिल्म पर काम शुरू हो गया है. इस फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण और कैटरीना कैफ भी रहेंगी. विलेन पर क्या अपडेट है, यह भी जान लीजिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan: शाहरुख-सलमान की फिल्म में दीपिका-कैटरीना भी, विलेन के लिए आया यह नाम

Deepika Katrina Film: इस साल की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म पठान की सफलता में सलमान खान के कैमियो ने बड़ा रोल निभाया. शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान को एक साथ दुश्मनों से लड़ते हुए देख कर दर्शकों को मजा आया। लेकिन इसके साथ जिस बात की सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा हुई, वह थी यशराज फिल्म्स द्वारा दोनों को साथ लेकर अगली फिल्म की प्लानिंग करना. पठान के बाद ही यह साफ हो गया कि यह प्रोडक्शन हाउस दोनों को लेकर पठान वर्सेज टाइगर बना रहा है. इस फिल्म को सिद्धार्थ आनंद डायरेक्ट करेंगे. अब खबर है कि इस फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण और कैटरीना कैफ की भी एंट्री हो चुकी है.

