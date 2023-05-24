Shahrukh Khan नहीं करना चाहते थे DDLJ, महीनों तक रहे टालते; बुजुर्ग महिला की बात सुनकर जली थी दिमाग की बत्ती!
topStories1hindi1709492
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Shahrukh Khan नहीं करना चाहते थे DDLJ, महीनों तक रहे टालते; बुजुर्ग महिला की बात सुनकर जली थी दिमाग की बत्ती!

Shahrukh Khan DDLJ: लाइफ में मिला एक मौका जिंदगी बदलने का माद्दा रखता है और शाहरुख खान को वो मौके यूं तो कई बार मिले लेकिन 1995 में रिलीज दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे ने उन्हें बुलंदियों के आसमान पर बिठा दिया था. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि शाहरुख इस फिल्म को करना ही नहीं चाहते थे.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shahrukh Khan नहीं करना चाहते थे DDLJ, महीनों तक रहे टालते; बुजुर्ग महिला की बात सुनकर जली थी दिमाग की बत्ती!

'बड़े-बड़े देशों में ऐसी छोटी-छोटी बातें होती रहती हैं'
'राज, अगर वो तुझसे प्यार करती है तो एक बार जरूर पलट कर देखेगी...पलट, पलट, पलट...'

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Pranayama
रोज सुबह करें प्राणायाम, बॉडी को मिलेंगे चौंकाने वाले लाभ
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra:हाथों पर लगाया तेल, काटा कटहल; एक्ट्रेस के कुकिंग शो में हो गई गड़बड़
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव