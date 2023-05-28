Sharat Saxena: सिर्फ फाइट सीन ही मिले, हम सिर्फ हीरो के लिए...इस वजह से रातो रात एक्टर ने छोड़ दिया था बॉलीवुड, खोला राज
topStories1hindi1714326
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Sharat Saxena: सिर्फ फाइट सीन ही मिले, हम सिर्फ हीरो के लिए...इस वजह से रातो रात एक्टर ने छोड़ दिया था बॉलीवुड, खोला राज

Bollywood Actor Sharat Saxena: शरत सक्सेना हाल ही में अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर खूब चर्चा में रहे लेकिन उससे भी ज्यादा वो अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में खुलासों को लेकर सुर्खियां बंटोर रहे हैं. अब उन्होंने बॉलीवुड छोड़ने की असल वजहों का खुलासा किया है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sharat Saxena: सिर्फ फाइट सीन ही मिले, हम सिर्फ हीरो के लिए...इस वजह से रातो रात एक्टर ने छोड़ दिया था बॉलीवुड, खोला राज

Sharat Saxena Interview: आज भी इंडस्ट्री में ऐसे कई चेहरे हैं जिन्हें भले ही लोग नाम से ना जाने लेकिन उनके चेहरे से उन्हें अच्छी तरह पहचानते हैं. सालों साल इंडस्ट्री में अलग-अलग किरदार निभाने वाले ये कलाकार लोगों के दिलों में खास जगह बना चुके हैं. इन्हीं में से एक हैं शरत सक्सेना (Sharat Saxena) जो इन दिनों अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में खुलासों को लेकर चर्चा में बने हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने बॉलीवुड छोड़कर साउथ इंडस्ट्री में जाने के पीछे की असल वजहों का खुलासा किया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Manoj Bajpayee
Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai: बेहद दमदार है मनोज बाजपेयी का ये कोर्टरूम ड्रामा
IPL 2023
विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!