Sonakshi Sinha के बर्थ-डे पर ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने किया इजहार-ए-इश्क, कह दिया-I Love You!

Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Affair: काफी वक्त से सोनाक्षी और जहीर का नाम साथ में जुड़ रहा है. दोनों ने फिल्म डबल एक्सएल में साथ काम किया था जिसके बाद इनके बीच नजदीकियों की खबरें सामने आने लगीं. 

Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) ने 2 जून को अपना जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट किया. इस मौके पर उन्हें उनके चाहनेवालों ने विश किया. इस मौके पर सोनाक्षी को अपने कथित ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जहीर इकबाल (Zaheer Iqbal) से भी बधाई मिली. उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर एक लंबी चौड़ी पोस्ट शेयर की और उनकी कई सारी तस्वीरें भी शेयर की. 

