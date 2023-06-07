Sooraj Pancholi: जिया खान केस में बरी होने के बाद कमबैक करेंगे सूरज, नजर आ सकते हैं इस ओटीटी पर
Sooraj Pancholi: जिया खान केस में बरी होने के बाद कमबैक करेंगे सूरज, नजर आ सकते हैं इस ओटीटी पर

Sooraj Pancholi: आदित्य पंचोली और जरीना वहाब के बेटे आदित्य पंचोली ने 2015 में फिल्म हीरो से एक्टिंग करियर शुरू किया था. फिर उनकी दो फिल्में और आईं. सैटेलाइट शंकर और टाइम टू डांस. दोनों नहीं चली. एक दशक बाद जिया खान आत्महत्या केस से बरी होने के पश्चात वह नए सिरे से कमबैक की तैयारी में लगे हैं.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Sooraj Pancholi: जिया खान केस में बरी होने के बाद कमबैक करेंगे सूरज, नजर आ सकते हैं इस ओटीटी पर

Bigg Boss OTT 2: जिया खान (Jia Khan) आत्महत्या मामले में बरी होने के बाद सूरज पंचोली कमबैक (Comeback) की तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं. सूरज की तीन फिल्में नाकाम रहीं और अब खबर है कि वह ओटीटी (OTT) पर नए सिरे से शुरुआत कर सकते हैं. चर्चा है कि सूरज बिग बॉस ओटीटी के सीजन 2 (Bigg Boss OTT Season 2) में आने के लिए निर्माताओं से बातचीत कर रहे हैं. हालांकि उनकी एंट्री फाइनल (Final) नहीं हुई है. लेकिन अगर सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो वह बिग बॉस के ओटीटी वर्जन में तमाम सेलेब्रिटियों के साथ नजर आ सकते हैं. इस शो के होस्ट सलमान खान (Salman Khan) रहेंगे. उल्लेखनीय है कि सलमान ने ही सूरज की डेब्यू फिल्म हीरो (Film Hero) को प्रोड्यूस किया था.

