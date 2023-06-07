Sunny Deol के बेटे करण देओल की शादी का शेड्यूल आया सामने, इस खास लोकेशन पर होगी Dharmendra के पोते की रिसेप्शन!
Sunny Deol Son Marriage: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सनी देओल के बेटे करण देओल (Karan Deol) की शादी के चर्चे चारों तरफ हो रहे हैं. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो धर्मेंद्र के पोते की शादी का फंक्शन तीन दिन चलने वाला है. 

Karan Deol Wedding: हिंदी सिनेमा के दिग्गज एक्टर धर्मेंद्र (Dharmendra) के पोते और सनी देओल के बेटे की करण देओल (Karan Deol) की शादी की खबरें लंबे समय से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं. हाल ही में एक खबर सामने आई है कि करण देओल की शादी का फंक्शन तीन दिनों तक चलने वाला है, जो 16 जून से लेकर 18 जून तक चलेगा. 18 जून को सनी देओल (Sunny Deol) के बेटे की शादी का ग्रेंड रिसेप्शन होगा, जहां बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ इंडस्ट्री के सितारों का मेला देखने को मिलेगा.

