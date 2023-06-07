Swara Bhaskar Pregnant: कभी स्वरा का बच्चा गोद लेने का था मन, शादी और प्रेग्नेंसी से पहले उठाया था ये कदम
Swara Bhaskar Parent: दो साल पहले स्वरा भास्कर ने यह कह कर चौंका दिया था कि वह अपनी फैमिली चाहती हैं. वह बच्चा गोद ले रही हैं. उन्होंने प्रोसेस भी शुरू कर दी. लेकिन कुछ महीनों पहले उनकी शादी हुई और अब वह प्रेग्नेंट हैं. हालांकि बॉलीवुड में ऐसे सेलेब्रिटी हैं, जिनके अपने बच्चे हैं और उन्होंने दूसरे बच्चों को गोद लिया है.

 

Jun 07, 2023

Swara Bhaskar Pragnancy: एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने शादी (Marriage) के चार महीने बाद सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी (Pregnancy) की घोषणा की. इसने कई लोगों को चौंकाया और सोशल मीडिया में तरह-तरह की बातें भी हो रहीं है. स्वरा और उनके राजनेता-पति फहद अहमद संभवतः अक्टूबर में माता-पिता (Parents) बन जाएंगे. लेकिन स्वरा की इस घोषणा के बाद अब सवाल उठने लगे हैं कि दो साल पहले उन्होंने जो घोषणा की थी, उसका क्या. स्वरा ने आनन-फानन में शादी थी और इससे उनके फैन्स हैरान रह गए थे. जबकि दो साल पहले उन्हें सिंगल पेरेंट (Single Parent) बनने की इच्छा जताते हुए कहा था कि वह बच्चा गोद लेने का प्रयास कर रही हैं. इससके लिए उन्होंने 2021 में आवेदन किया था.

