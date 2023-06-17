Tamanna Bhatia: तमन्ना के सेक्सी सीन देखकर भड़के दर्शक, सोशल मीडिया में दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन
Tamanna Bhatia: तमन्ना के सेक्सी सीन देखकर भड़के दर्शक, सोशल मीडिया में दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन

Tamanna Bhatia In Jee Karda: क्या कोई एक्ट्रेस स्क्रीन पर हॉट सीन इसलिए करती है कि उसे शोहरत मिलेॽ उसके नाम की खूब चर्चा हो! आम तौर पर यही कहा जाता है. तमन्ना भाटिया की वेब सीरीज जी करदा के बाद उन पर ऐसे ही आरोप लग रहे हैं.

 

Jun 17, 2023

Tamanna Bhatia Sexy Scene: तमन्ना भाटिया (Tamanna Bhatia) ने डेब्यू वेब सीरीज जी करदा (Jee Karda) में अपनी इमेज बदलने की कोशिश की है और इसे लेकर तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आ रही हैं. उनके फैन्स तो इस चेंज से खुश हैं, लेकिन कई लोगों को सीरीज में तमन्ना के हॉट और सेक्सी सीन पसंद नहीं आ रहे हैं. नतीजा यह कि वे इस बात पर सोशल मीडिया में तरह-तरह की टिप्पणियां कर रहे हैं. कुछ ने तो यहां तक लिखा है कि ऐसा रोल करने के लिए तमन्ना को शर्म आनी चाहिए. लेकिन फिलहाल इस ट्रोलिंग लेकर तमन्ना का कोई रिएक्शन नहीं आया है.

