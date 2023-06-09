Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की हुई धोखाधड़ी!
Ayesha Shroff Cheated: बॉलीवुड एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ की मां आयशा श्रॉफ के साथ हो गई है धोखाधड़ी. वो भी छोटी मोटी नहीं बल्कि पूरे 58 लाख की. जैसे ही ये खबर मीडिया में आई तो इसे लेकर खूब बातें होने लगी है.

Tiger Shroff and Ayesha Shroff: जैकी श्रॉफ की पत्नी और टाइगर श्रॉफ (Tiger Shroff) की मम्मी आयशा श्रॉफ (Ayesha Shroff) इन दिनों काफी मुश्किलों में हैं. उन्होंने खुद के साथ हुई 58 लाख की धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कराया है. सांताक्रूज पुलिस स्टेशन में इसे लेकर एफआईआर भी दर्ज करा दी गई है. चीटिंग का ये केस एलेन फर्नांडिस नाम के एक शख्स के खिलाफ दर्ज कराया गया है. आखिर कौन हैं एलेन और क्या है ये मामला चलिए बताते हैं आपको विस्तार से. 

